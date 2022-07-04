Chelsea target wants to join Bayern Munich who have ace up their sleeve

Bayern Munich have entered the race for Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt and the Dutch centre-back wants to join the German club.

Negotiations between Bayern and Juventus for the 22-year-old are already in full swing reports Sky Sports in Germany as the Bundesliga giants look to turn the Dutch international’s head away from Chelsea and the Premier League.

In his latest column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano stated that: “De Ligt is the priority for Chelsea and contacts will continue this week with Juventus. A new proposal from Chelsea is expected to try to get closer to the request of the Italian club.”

Chelsea are in desperate need of a centre-back this summer but now have a problem as Sky Sports reports that De Ligt has been convinced by Bayern Munich’s proposal and wants to join the German club.

The only problem according to Sky Sport’s report is the high fee demanded by Juventus, who are looking for around €80m for the Dutchman. More than €60m could be too big of a hurdle for Bayern, especially without further sales, and that is the advantage Chelsea have over the record German champions.

However, Bayern have a trick up their sleeve; as according to Florian Plettenberg, Juventus are interested in signing Benjamin Pavard from the Bundesliga outfit and the Bavarian club could use that to their advantage by including the Frenchman in a deal for De Ligt to lower the price.

Bayern’s entry into the race for De Ligt will cause Chelsea problems but the Blues are not out of it yet and it is a hunt that is far from over, as the London club have the money to make a statement.