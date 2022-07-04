Cristiano Ronaldo has been backed to leave Manchester United this summer due to his Champions League ambitions.

The Portuguese superstar has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after just one year, and with a year remaining on his contract.

United are about to start another new era with another new manager, and they are not set up for success heading into the coming campaign.

That has led to talk Ronaldo could leave in a bid to achieve success before he calls time on his career in the coming years.

The forward was absent from United training this morning, but reports claim that is due to ‘family reasons’.

In the meantime, talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has backed Ronaldo to move on due to his ambition to outdo Lionel Messi when it comes to Champions League goals.

“Ronaldo is a player, as always, that has an ego,” he said.

“A lot of it is about him but the teams he’s played in have been successful, so you always go with that as a team player.

MORE: Ronaldo absent from United training amid speculation over future

“Great, he scores goals, he gets the accolades, he’s one of the greatest that’s ever played the game.

“You can have all that and that’s fine, as long as you’re winning. When you don’t win, now you’ve got a problem.

“I’m a bit suspicious because he’s got 141 goals in the Champions League. Messi has got 125.

“He doesn’t want to not play Champions League football because he wants to be the greatest Champions League goal scorer of all time and that’s how Ronaldo is made.”

Should Manchester United keep Cristiano Ronaldo? Yes

No

Don't know View Results