Cristiano Ronaldo has missed Manchester United training this morning amid speculation over his future.

The United superstar is heading into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, and there are rumours he could quit.

United are not expected to make a title bid this season as they begin to start another new era under another new manager, and they will be competing in the Europa League, rather than the Champions League.

Ronaldo’s reported lack of confidence in United achieving any kind of success has led to claims he could walk away from the club after just one year.

And all eyes were on training at Carrington this morning to see if Ronaldo would be involved, but he Portuguese superstar was absent.

Crucially, though, the BBC report he is absent solely due to ‘family reasons’ granted leave to take care of personal issues.

MORE: Rangnick tried to sell Ronaldo during United tenure

Of course, that report would have come from United media, and they are not about to tell anyone Ronaldo was absent because he wants a departure.

But for now, we will have to take it at face value, until more details about the situation emerge.