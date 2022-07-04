Cristiano Ronaldo wants 3-4 big signings for Man United ASAP amid Chelsea transfer contact

Fabrizio Romano has given CaughtOffside some exclusive insight into Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United following some contact with Chelsea over a potential transfer.

Ronaldo is dominating headlines at the moment, and Romano has confirmed that the Portugal international is keen to see more ambition from Man Utd in this summer’s transfer window.

It’s not been the best start to the summer from the Red Devils, who urgently need to make changes after such a disappointing season last term, with Ronaldo keen to see three or four top signings come in after witnessing the way Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham have strengthened so far.

Still, Romano also adds that the interest from Chelsea is not necessarily that strong at the moment.

“Cristiano Ronaldo wants to see more ambition from Man United,” Romano explains in his latest CaughtOffside column.

“He didn’t mention specific signing names, but he believes that, having reinforced Man City, Liverpool but also Arsenal and Tottenham with top-level players, Man United need at least 3-4 important players as soon as possible.

“Ronaldo appreciates Ten Hag but he believes the problem is the level of the team.”

How likely is a Chelsea transfer move for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Romano admits some contact has taken place, but it seems the Blues are focusing on Raheem Sterling as their priority at the moment.

“So far, Chelsea have learned of this opportunity through a direct contact between Jorge Mendes and Todd Boehly but are focused on other priorities such as Raheem Sterling,” Romano says.

It would be a huge blow for United fans to see a club legend like Ronaldo playing for one of their rivals, but it doesn’t seem like it’s that big a possibility at the moment.

Chelsea will no doubt feel Sterling would be the better long-term option to come in up front, though they could do well to make more than one signing in that area of the pitch after loaning out Romelu Lukaku, and with the likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech also struggling at Stamford Bridge.

Should Manchester United keep Cristiano Ronaldo? Yes

No

Don't know View Results