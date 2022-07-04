Manchester United continuing “positive” transfer talks over €65m-plus deal

Manchester United are reportedly continuing positive discussions over a transfer deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has long been linked as one of Erik ten Hag’s top targets for this summer, but it has taken some time for things to advance.

Now, however, Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports has provided a positive update on the situation, with Man Utd seemingly confident about wrapping things up with De Jong before the start of the new season.

See below for details as Sheth says United look in a strong position to sign De Jong for an initial fee of around €65million, plus potential add-ons and bonuses…

? Manchester United are "relaxed" about their broad agreement to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona pic.twitter.com/gEMQbTJOnJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 4, 2022

United fans will hope this saga doesn’t drag on for too much longer as it seems essential for Ten Hag to get this quality player in to replace departing duo Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park.

De Jong also played under Ten Hag at Ajax, so will know all about how to help the Dutch tactician implement his philosophy at Old Trafford.