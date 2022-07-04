Ten Hag pushing for De Jong despite Barcelona star still being uncertain over Man Utd transfer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is the driving force behind the club’s slightly risky transfer pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

In his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on this complicated De Jong transfer, with the Netherlands international seemingly still uncertain about joining Man Utd.

It seems like the Red Devils have put all their eggs in one basket to some extent, with Ten Hag seemingly eager to work with his former Ajax player again at Old Trafford, even though there’s still no guarantee all these efforts are going to prove fruitful.

“Man United have known for months that De Jong would like to stay in Barcelona,” Romano says.

“He loves Barca, but his salary is an issue for the Spanish club that would require a salary cut. To date, a reduction of the salary appears to be “unlikely” on the player’s side.

“That’s why the negotiations with Man United go on but De Jong is still to be convinced about this move, so far the personal terms have not been discussed.

“I believe that Man Utd are simply trying step by step in every way to sign Frenkie by the will of Ten Hag, even knowing that on player side the negotiation will not be easy.”

Man United surely need a De Jong alternative

As much as it makes sense for Ten Hag to target a player he knows well in order to implement his playing style, this saga has surely dragged on for too long now.

There’s no doubt the Dutchman is a fine player who would improve this United midfield, but the club’s recruitment surely have someone else in mind as a backup, and it might be time to start turning that Plan B into Plan A.

If after all these weeks of pushing for De Jong he simply decides to say no to a move to Old Trafford, it’s going to have been a huge amount of effort wasted. By now, a perfectly good alternative could’ve been signed, sealed and delivered, and ready to settle in and start pre-season.

MUFC fans will hope that a positive outcome with De Jong is still possible, but this risky approach surely cannot go on for much longer.