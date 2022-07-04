Tuchel has personally contacted world class star over Chelsea transfer

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly held personal talks with Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt over a summer transfer.

According to Todo Fichajes, Bayern Munich are also said to be in the running to sign the Netherlands international, but Chelsea fans will hope Tuchel’s personal intervention will help the Blues win the race for his signature.

De Ligt has been one of the finest centre-backs in Europe for a number of years now, and it would be a superb deal for Chelsea if they could bring him in to replace departing free agents Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea were ultimately disappointing last season as they failed to keep up with Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race, whilst also losing both domestic cup finals.

A big-name signing like De Ligt, however, could really change the club’s fortunes and ensure they get off to the best possible start in this new era under new owner Todd Boehly.

CFC were also interested in Jules Kounde, but it seems Boehly may be the driving force behind the pursuit of De Ligt, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today.