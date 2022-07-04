Barcelona have officially announced the signing of former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

Christensen recently left Chelsea following the expiration of his contract. The Danish defender was a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s side, but a new contract never materialised.

There’s no doubt Chelsea will have to explore the defensive market this summer, after losing Christensen as well as Antonio Rudiger, with both players opting for a move to Spain.

Barcelona have now officially announced the signing of Christensen on a deal until 2026, as seen in the tweet below.

?? Barça sign Andreas Christensen until 2026! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 4, 2022

The report on the Barcelona website reveals that Christensen’s release clause is €500m.

The task for Tuchel now is to find adequate replacements for two of his defenders. Both Rudiger and Christensen played a pivotal role in helping Chelsea secure Champions League football, and they’re left with little experience alongside Thiago Silva.

The likes of Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr all remain as options in defence for Chelsea, but all three have little Premier League experience. Alongside Silva, they may develop this season, but it’s a huge risk relying on three young players to play in the back line.