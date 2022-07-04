Everton approach Chelsea for Richarlison replacement

Everton have approached Chelsea to enquire about signing striker Armando Broja as Frank Lampard looks to replace Richarlison.

The Toffees lost their star striker to Tottenham during this window and are now in the market to search for his replacement. The Merseyside club received around £60m for the Brazilian reported Sky Sports but whether they reinvest all that cash into the squad will be seen in the coming weeks.

Richarlison played a big role in helping Everton survive relegation with his performances throughout the end of last season and Lampard will need to replace his 10 goals in the Premier League as well as the fight the 25-year-old brought to the side.

BREAKING?: Everton have approached Chelsea to sign Armando Broja ? pic.twitter.com/sA4cR4fKKU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 4, 2022

According to Sky Sports, Lampard has identified Broja as one possible replacement but will be made to wait before completing any potential deal as Chelsea are said to be assessing the striker’s performances during pre-season before making a decision on his future.

The 20-year-old is also being chased by West Ham, Newcastle, and Southampton – the club where the striker spent all of last season. The Albania international impressed many during his time with the Saints, where he scored six goals and assisted just one goal.

Although not very impressive numbers, Broja has many sought-after qualities, which will be on display in the Premier League next season again. Whether that is with Chelsea or a new club, remains to be seen.