Everton have joined the race for in-demand Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, where he scored eleven league goals. The 22-year-old has struggled to cement a regular place in the Wolves side over the last few years, and could be on the way out this summer.

According to talkSPORT, Everton have joined Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest in the race to sign the Wolves midfielder.

The signing wouldn’t make too much sense for Everton, who currently have Dele Alli and Alex Iwobi as attacking midfielders. Everton are desperate for a defensive midfielder this summer, but seem to be targeting every other position.

A move to Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United would make more sense for the England U21 international, as he’s more likely to get regular game time.

However, targeting younger. hungry players is a strategy Everton fans have been crying out for in recent years, after targeting older players reaching the latter stages of their careers with little sell-on value.

This sort of recruitment policy has put them in the financial mess they are currently in, so it’s positive to see them exploring the younger market.