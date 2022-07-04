Everton legend leaves the club to pursue personal aspirations

Everton have confirmed that first-team assistant manager Duncan Ferguson has left the club to pursue his managerial ambitions.

Ferguson is a Toffees legend following his playing career with the club but has recently been with the Premier League side as an assistant manager.

In 2014, the Scottish man was Everton’s under-18s assistant manager and after gaining his UEFA Pro coaching licence, was promoted to a position with the first team. The 50-year-old has been part of the backroom staff for many managers since but did have two spells of his own as caretaker manager in 2019 and 2022.

After those spells, Ferguson has now decided to try and become a manager elsewhere and the Everton legend had opportunities last season reports Dominic King, who states that Sunderland were one of the clubs interested.

The end of an era: Duncan Ferguson has left Everton to pursue his own managerial aspirations. He had opportunities last season (Sunderland were interested at one stage) but the timing makes sense. His place in fans affections is beyond question ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 4, 2022

Speaking about his departure from the club, Ferguson told evertontv: “It’s been a massive decision for me. An incredibly difficult one but I need to move on, to take that next step in my career and look for that new challenge. Being a caretaker manager has given me confidence to step into management.

“The club has been fantastic with me. They’ve supported me all the way through my journey.

“You’ve got the Chairman who has supported me as a player and as a coach. He’s been amazing with me, so I would like to thank him. And then there’s people like our CEO Denise [Barrett-Baxendale] who has been fantastic.

“It really is a caring club with some proper people in it. They’re massive Evertonians.

“And, of course, there’s the fans. They’ve been incredible to me since I came in ’94. We’ve got a strong bond.

“The relationship we’ve had over the years has been special. They know how much they mean to me. I’ll always love them.”

Whether Ferguson already has a move lined up will be revealed very soon, as the 50-year-old leaves Everton a legend and the Merseyside club’s fans will be wishing him the best wherever he goes.