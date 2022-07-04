Fabrizio Romano gives update on Tottenham’s hunt for centre-back

Tottenham are close to finalising an agreement with Barcelona over the signing of centre-back Clement Lenglet.

The clubs are still working on the last few details of the Frenchman’s loan move to London reports Fabrizio Romano, after Lenglet agreed personal terms with Spurs last week.

Tottenham have been in the market for a left-sided centre-back all summer and the London club’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici made an extensive list of targets for the position. According to Sky Sports, on that list was Villarreal’s Pau Torres, Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol but it is the Barcelona man that they have ended up with for next season.

Clément Lenglet to Tottenham, just matter of time and then… here we go soon. Agreement's being finalised between Barcelona and Tottenham on loan deal, working on details. Lenglet agreed personal terms with Spurs last week, matter of final steps between clubs.

Throughout Spurs’ search for a left-sided centre-back, it seems that Bastoni was the one that they really wanted to recruit. However, the Italian decided to stay at Inter Milan ahead of next season and the London club are most likely going to make another move for the 23-year-old next summer. Therefore, Lenglet was a cheap alternative in the meantime but whether he is good enough remains to be seen.

Lenglet has been up and down during his time at Barcelona and it is that lack of consistency why the La Liga giants are happy to let him go. How the Frenchman fits into Antonio Conte’s back three is also an unknown – having only played the system for a short period under Ronald Koeman – but it is an unknown that can breathe some positivity into this transfer for Tottenham.