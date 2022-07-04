Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals Neymar’s intentions amid PSG exit rumours

Fabrizio Romano has attempted to clear up the recent transfer rumours involving Neymar and a possible move away from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian superstar was not quite at his best for PSG last season, and it perhaps wouldn’t be too surprising if the Ligue 1 giants felt it was worth making a change up front this summer.

Still, Romano insists there have not been any offers for Neymar, who only recently signed a new contract at the Parc des Princes, and who wants to win the Champions League with his current club.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano essentially poured cold water on the Neymar speculation, pointing out that the 30-year-old’s huge wages could be an issue for many clubs.

“At the moment Neymar’s situation is full of rumours but there is no offer,” Romano writes. “Those close to Neymar ensure that his will is to stay at Paris Saint-Germain to win the Champions League in France.

“So far there have been no advanced negotiations and I think it should be remembered that Neymar signed a new contract with PSG just a year ago with a huge salary.

“It will be a difficult negotiation for everyone, this scenario could change only in case of salary coverage beyond 50% by Paris.”

Premier League transfer for Neymar would be a big surprise

As great a player as Neymar can be, it’s hard to imagine the big six in the Premier League would be desperate to sign him right now.

There’s already plenty of quality up front at Liverpool and Manchester City, and it’s also hard to see how a superstar like this would fit in at any of the other clubs who could afford him.

As former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick told CaughtOffside last week: “You look at what comes with Neymar in terms of the finances involved, and probably having to build your team around him … the best teams in the Premier League at the moment are built around an excellent work ethic, both in and out of possession.

“You look at Manchester City or Liverpool and you wonder if he’d really add that much to what they’ve got, not because of his ability, which is not in question, but whether he’s got that mindset at this stage in his career to do the work that the other players at those clubs do.

“I’d be surprised to see him in the Premier League, and obviously I’d like to see him play here because he’s such an entertaining player, but I’m not sure he’d be at the top of the shopping list for the big six clubs considering the cost of the deal and everything that comes with it.”