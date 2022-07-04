Frenkie de Jong is already said to be preparing for his move to Manchester United.

The Barcelona midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with Erik ten Hag looking to snap up his former Ajax midfielder.

Recent reports have claimed United are closing in on an agreement over de Jong, with talks still ongoing between the two clubs.

De Jong has resisted talk of an exit this summer, making it pretty clear he wants to stay at Camp Nou, but at this point, it’s a case of accepting reality.

And according to Sport, de Jong has now begun looking for houses in Manchester, starting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s property.

It’s claimed de Jong, or at least his representatives, have contacted Solskjaer to see if he can purchase his house.

The Dutchman is also said to be looking at other potential properties as he prepares to make a move to United this summer.

An interesting development, if indeed the report is accurate.