Gabriel Jesus has made it clear which position he wants to play at Arsenal.

The Brazilian completed his move to Arsenal today after weeks of waiting amid negotiations between the Gunners and Manchester City.

Arsenal managed to agree a £45million transfer fee ahead of wrapping up the deal, with Jesus jumping at the chance to link back up with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who was previously an assistant with City.

Jesus was replaced at City this summer despite a number of impressive years at the Etihad Stadium, with City snapping up Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

At Arsenal, the striker should get the chance to feature regularly, with Arteta looking to put together a top four bid as well as a good run in the Europa League.

And Jesus has already revealed which position he wants to play having slotted into roles across the front line during his time working under Pep Guardiola.

“I thank God every day I can be alive, and that I can play in three or four different positions, but I think my position is 9,” he told the Arsenal website.

“I have come to score goals.”

?? On Cloud No. 9 ? Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus pic.twitter.com/kPgOx9uVZd — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

