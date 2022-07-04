Gabriel Jesus explains why he chose Arsenal as transfer is finally made official

Arsenal have finally made the signing of Gabriel Jesus official, with the club today announcing the Brazilian striker’s arrival from Manchester City.

Jesus looks an exciting addition to the Arsenal squad, having shone during his time at Man City, even if he wasn’t always a regular starter at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal urgently needed a top signing like this coming in up front, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving in January, while Alexandre Lacazette also departed this summer.

See below for Arsenal’s announcement video, with Jesus explaining his reasons for wanting the move to the Emirates Stadium, citing the style of football meaning it’s a place where he can express himself…

Arsenal fans will certainly hope Jesus settles in well, as it could be that he’ll find it a big adjustment from the kind of role he had at City.

In Pep Guardiola’s side, Jesus was surrounded by plenty of world class players in every position, but that won’t be the case at Arsenal, where they’ll look to him as one of the main names they build the team around.