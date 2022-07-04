Exclusive: Man City more likely than Arsenal to seal transfer of Bundesliga star

Manchester City have scouted Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, but Arsenal are not currently in the running for this potential transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gnabry had a spell with the Gunners as a youngster, but Romano has moved to cool the recent speculation that the Germany international’s old club are looking to bring him back.

Instead, it seems Man City have taken a close look at Gnabry, who is in the final year of his contract with Bayern, though he could yet accept the offer of a new deal from the Bundesliga giants.

“Gnabry is not on the Arsenal list and the player has other priorities,” Romano writes in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“FC Bayern have made him a proposal for a new contract to which they have not yet received a definitive answer, that’s why at the moment there’s still no imminent deal for Gnabry.

“As for interest from Premier League clubs, Manchester City have sent their scouts to monitor him several times to understand if he could really fit Pep Guardiola’s ideas, but there are still no official offers to Bayern.”

Could Gnabry transfer make sense for Man City?

City already have a long list of world class attacking players at the Etihad Stadium, so is there really room for the addition of Gnabry as well?

It would certainly be exciting to see the 26-year-old back in England as he’s improved so much since his Arsenal days, but it’s hard to imagine he’d be an automatic starter in Guardiola’s side given that he’d be up against the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez for a place in the team.

The departures of the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling could help, but City have already brought in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez this summer, so their work up front is surely done.

In truth, Arsenal need Gnabry a lot more, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of a replacement for the out-of-form Nicolas Pepe, while the Gunners boss could also do without being overly reliant on youngsters like Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe in that department.