Jesse Lingard sets astronomical wage demands amid West Ham and Everton interest

Jesse Lingard has set his wage demands with Everton and West Ham interested.

The former Manchester United man was recently released by his boyhood club, and is now attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to journalist Terry Flewers, Lingard will be demanding £150,000 a week this summer, with Everton and West Ham interested in securing his signature.

Jesse Lingard reportedly has told Everton and West Ham he wants £150,000-a-week deal to join. #efc #whufc — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) July 4, 2022

The wages seem astronomical for a player reaching the latter stages of his career, and who has struggled for regular game time in recent years at Manchester United.