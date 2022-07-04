Jesse Lingard sets astronomical wage demands amid West Ham and Everton interest

Everton FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Jesse Lingard has set his wage demands with Everton and West Ham interested.

The former Manchester United man was recently released by his boyhood club, and is now attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to journalist Terry Flewers, Lingard will be demanding £150,000 a week this summer, with Everton and West Ham interested in securing his signature.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United continuing “positive” transfer talks over €65m-plus deal
Tuchel has personally contacted world class star over Chelsea transfer
Tottenham make enquiry for Arsenal transfer target

The wages seem astronomical for a player reaching the latter stages of his career, and who has struggled for regular game time in recent years at Manchester United.

More Stories Jesse Lingard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.