Jetro Willems urges Newcastle not to complete this transfer deal

Former Newcastle loanee Jetro Willems has urged the club not to sell Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

Saint-Maximin is undoubtedly one of Newcastle’s best players on his day, but rumours have been circulating that they may look to sell him this summer due to his wage demands.

Former player Willems has had his say on the Frenchman’s potential departure.

“Me and Max still speak and have contact. He is a nice guy and my best friend there. He’s a brilliant player. I hope they will keep him because I saw some rumours but, potentially, he will become one of the biggest ones,” said Willems, speaking to The Chronicle.

It’s clear to see Saint-Maximin has immense passion for the club, so selling him probably isn’t the best idea.