Journalist close to Jorge Mendes gives major update on Ronaldo situation

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer and his agent has met with the president of one of the world’s biggest clubs.

According to Diaro AS, Jorge Mendes and Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, are currently meeting in Barcelona. On the table, there are several names being discussed, such as Ruben Neves, Rafa Leao and Bernardo Silva, but also Cristiano Ronaldo.

The journalist reporting this story is Manu Sainz, who has a close relationship with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, and states that the Barca president and the Portuguese star’s agent are currently discussing the possibilities that exist for the former Real Madrid player to join the Catalan clubs ranks this summer.

Laporta enquired about signing the superstar when he became available last summer but the La Liga giant’s financial troubles prevented him from making a move for the 37-year-old states Diario AS.

Those financial issues haven’t subsided since but there could also be an ulterior motive to these talks. Barcelona are still trying to bring Robert Lewandowski to the club but talks with Bayern Munich have not been easy. The discussions over Ronaldo could be Laporta’s way of putting pressure on the German champions in order to get them to lower their asking price for the striker.

Ronaldo’s options are slim at present for what his ambitions are – which is to be competitive in the Champions League- with Chelsea being the only other big side seriously linked to the Portuguese superstar. Even in saying that, the Blues are more focused on other priorities such as Raheem Sterling reports Fabrizio Romano and therefore the 37-year-old might have no choice but to stay at Old Trafford.