Leeds are closing in on the signing of Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord.

Sinisterra enjoyed a highly successful season at Feyenoord, scoring 23 goals in all competitions. His eleven goals in Europe was a particular highlight, proving he can provide in front of goal against some of the best teams in Europe.

His performances have attracted the interest of clubs all over the globe, and according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Leeds are closing in on a deal to bring him to the Premier League.

Leeds and Sinisterra have agreed personal terms, with the two clubs now in talks to complete the deal. The fee is believed to be a club-record sale for Feyenoord, with Leeds potentially eyeing him as a replacement for Raphinha.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Raphinha was attracting interest from a host of clubs, and it’s looking likely that he will leave Leeds this summer.

If Leeds can secure a reasonably priced deal to sign Sinisterra, it allows them to spend the rest of the Raphinha money received on strengthening the rest of their squad.

