Manchester United transfer target keen to work with Erik ten Hag

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly continuing to pursue a transfer deal for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

As things stand, the Red Devils and Ajax are not too far apart in their valuations of the Argentina international, but some small distance remains before an agreement can be reached.

This is according to Dharmesh Sheth in the video clip below, with the Sky Sports reporter adding that Man Utd could have cause for optimism here due to their strong relationship with Ajax, while Martinez himself is also said to be keen on the idea of a reunion with his former manager Erik ten Hag…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

United need a quality defender to come in this summer after some major issues in that area of the pitch in recent times.

Harry Maguire has struggled in his time at Old Trafford, while even Raphael Varane wasn’t entirely convincing in his first season in Manchester last year.

More Stories / Latest News
Jesse Lingard sets astronomical wage demands amid West Ham and Everton interest
Manchester United continuing “positive” transfer talks over €65m-plus deal
Tuchel has personally contacted world class star over Chelsea transfer

This resulted in MUFC finishing the 2021/22 campaign with their worst ever goals-against tally in the Premier League era.

There’s clearly room for a talent like Martinez to come in and help improve that United defence.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Lisandro Martinez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.