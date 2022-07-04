Manchester United transfer target keen to work with Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are reportedly continuing to pursue a transfer deal for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

As things stand, the Red Devils and Ajax are not too far apart in their valuations of the Argentina international, but some small distance remains before an agreement can be reached.

This is according to Dharmesh Sheth in the video clip below, with the Sky Sports reporter adding that Man Utd could have cause for optimism here due to their strong relationship with Ajax, while Martinez himself is also said to be keen on the idea of a reunion with his former manager Erik ten Hag…

? Talks are positive over #MUFC signing Lisandro Martínez ? There is a small gap in valuation between what Man United will pay and what Ajax want ? Arsenal are still interested but haven't met the asking price pic.twitter.com/ihwsHgop97 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 4, 2022

United need a quality defender to come in this summer after some major issues in that area of the pitch in recent times.

Harry Maguire has struggled in his time at Old Trafford, while even Raphael Varane wasn’t entirely convincing in his first season in Manchester last year.

This resulted in MUFC finishing the 2021/22 campaign with their worst ever goals-against tally in the Premier League era.

There’s clearly room for a talent like Martinez to come in and help improve that United defence.