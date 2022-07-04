Barcelona have been handed a huge boost in their bid to keep star youngster Gavi.

The Blaugrana have been locked in contract talks with the 17-year-old for some time, but Gavi has remained resistant up until know, wanting to be paid what he is worth.

The midfielder is already a key player for club and country, and he has not yet reached his 18th birthday.

For that reason, he has held out, and he doesn’t owe Barcelona as much as many youngsters might, not coming through the club’s La Masia academy system.

Gavi is out of contract in 2023, and there is a big concern that he may have to be sold this season if Barca can’t agree a new deal.

That has led to links with the likes of Liverpool, but it seems a stay at Camp Nou is now very likely.

Gavi is said to want a stay at Barca, and so much so that he has come to agreement with the Blaugrana.

According to Sport, the midfielder is willing to sign a new contract when he returns from vacation to join up with pre-season training on July 11.

It’s reported Gavi will sign a deal at slightly lower than that of Ronald Araujo’s, but only to help Barca close the agreement amid financial issues.

He will do so on the proviso that Barca review the salary again in the coming months to put him level with Araujo, something Gavi has demanded from the start.