Liverpool defender Neco Williams is edging closer to a move away from Anfield after agreeing personal terms with Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest recently got promoted to the Premier League via the playoffs, and a key part of their success was the excellent form of right-wing-back Djed Spence.

The England U21 international, however, was only on loan from Middlesbrough, so Steve Cooper will be desperate to replace a position so important to his system.

One man they have been taking a look at is Liverpool defender Neco Williams, and according to Football Insider, the two parties have agreed personal terms.

Now all that is left is to agree a fee, but you’d imagine Liverpool won’t be demanding too much considering the competition they already have for the right-back spot.

Liverpool recently brought in young defender Calvin Ramsay to play as a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold, so Williams was always going to struggle to receive regular game time.

A move away from the club makes sense for all parties involved, so Nottingham Forest will be hoping to come to a swift conclusion.