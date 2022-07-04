Liverpool star agrees personal terms with another Premier League club

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool defender Neco Williams is edging closer to a move away from Anfield after agreeing personal terms with Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest recently got promoted to the Premier League via the playoffs, and a key part of their success was the excellent form of right-wing-back Djed Spence.

The England U21 international, however, was only on loan from Middlesbrough, so Steve Cooper will be desperate to replace a position so important to his system.

One man they have been taking a look at is Liverpool defender Neco Williams, and according to Football Insider, the two parties have agreed personal terms.

More Stories / Latest News
English football set for major change ahead of new season
Everton approach Chelsea for Richarlison replacement
Chelsea star in no rush to leave the club amid links with Juventus

Now all that is left is to agree a fee, but you’d imagine Liverpool won’t be demanding too much considering the competition they already have for the right-back spot.

Liverpool recently brought in young defender Calvin Ramsay to play as a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold, so Williams was always going to struggle to receive regular game time.

A move away from the club makes sense for all parties involved, so Nottingham Forest will be hoping to come to a swift conclusion.

More Stories Neco Williams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.