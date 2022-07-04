Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer joins English club

Preston North End have confirmed that they have signed Ben Woodburn on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old left the Reds last week upon the expiration of his contract after spending the last 15 years with the Merseyside club. The midfielder joined the Liverpool academy back in 2007 before making his first-team debut in 2016 but never held down a place in the senior squad under Jurgen Klopp.

Woodburn spent the last few years on loan with Sheffield United, Oxford, Blackpool and Hearts but now has a permanent move after signing a one-year deal with Preston, where the 22-year-old will hope to kick his career off.

Preston North End are delighted to confirm the signing of Ben Woodburn on a one-year deal, with the club having the option of an extra year. Full details ?? https://t.co/aYANFCUR5h#pnefc pic.twitter.com/mmqsZcP676 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 4, 2022

Woodburn played for Liverpool 11 times in all competitions, scoring just one goal. That goal came in November 2016, as the youngster came off the bench in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Leeds in the League Cup to score his team’s second goal. The goal made the former Red the youngest-ever Liverpool scorer at 17 years and 45 days old, beating Michael Owen’s record who was 17 years and 143 days old when he scored his first goal, against Wimbledon in May 1997.

Woodburn has only a year to impress at Preston and if he fails to do so, where his career goes from here is unknown.