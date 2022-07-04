Man City tell 27-year-old he is free to leave amid Premier League interest

Manchester City have told Nathan Ake he is free to find a new club this summer amid interest from Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

A Man City source has told Football Insider that the Manchester club will sell Ake but Pep Guardiola wants a replacement signed before letting the Dutchman leave the Etihad.

Ake has a contract at City until 2025 and played 27 matches in all competitions for the Citizens last season. The 27-year-old has been a useful asset for Guardiola since joining the club from Bournemouth in 2020 as the Dutch international can play both centre-back and left-back, which he has shown in Manchester.

According to Football Insider, the two main parties interested in signing Ake this summer are Newcastle United and his former club Chelsea. Newcastle have just signed Sven Botman from Lille and the Dutchman could partner his countryman in Eddie Howe’s side next season.

As for Chelsea, the Blues are in need of centre-backs this summer, and CaughtOffside has been told by Fabrizio Romano that Matthijs de Ligt is the priority for Thomas Tuchel. Ake, once again, could partner a fellow Dutchman at his former club but which one remains to be seen.

In addition to both these clubs, Aston Villa are also interested in acquiring the services of the Man City star reports 90min. Villa have been in the market for a centre-back this summer but are yet to address the issue.