Bernardo Silva is said to want a Manchester City exit this summer.

The Portuguese star has been a hit at the Etihad Stadium since his arrival in 2017, playing a part in a number of title wins.

But it seems he may want a move away from City this summer to take on a new challenge, and he is said to want a very specific club.

According to Sport, Silva wants a move to Barcelona, and he has already met with Pep Guardiola to communicate his desire.

It’s reported Barcelona have also been informed, but they know a deal is going to be very hard for them to pull off due to their complex financial situation.

Transfermarkt value Silva at around £68.9million currently, and Barca are unlikely to be able to pay quite so much.

The Blaugrana are chasing a deal for Robert Lewandowski this summer, and the are unlikely to be able to pull off another big-money transfer.

The possible departure of Frenkie de Jong could help, but it’s still likely Barca would need a favour from City.