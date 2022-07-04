Manchester United are said to have met with Ajax over the possible signing of defender Lisandro Martinez.

It’s no secret the Red Devils are chasing a deal for a defender this summer, and it seems Martinez is the chosen one.

The Argentine defender has also attracted interest from other clubs this summer, but it’s United who are said to be winning the race.

According to The Mirror, former Ajax striker and current club chief Klass-Jan Huntelaar travelled to London on Monday to meet with United bosses.

And following the meeting, United are now said to feel they are in pole position to pull off a deal for the defender.

The 22-year-old was Ajax’s Player of the Year in the season just gone, and it was initially reported that the Dutch club wanted around £40million for the sale.

But it’s now reported Ajax want £43million, with Huntelaar making it clear that valuation will not be dropped this summer.

United may be able to get Martinez, but it won’t be on the cheap