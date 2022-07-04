Manchester United are said to be readying an improved offer for Ajax star Lisandro Martinez.

United are looking for a new centre-back this summer, and they seem to have decided on Martinez after the Argentine’s impressive season.

Martinez won player of the year for Ajax as they enjoyed a fine Champions League campaign and another impressive Eredivisie campaign.

And he is said to have attracted interest not only from United but from Arsenal as well.

According to the latest reports, United have already held talks with an Ajax chief in London in their bid to complete the deal.

And on the back of those talks, they believe they are in pole position, but they will have to pay £43million to complete the deal, according to the Mirror.

Still, the Red Devils are said to be considering making a new offer worth £38million.

United may be playing a dangerous game given Arsenal are said to be interested.