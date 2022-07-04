Footage emerges of Manchester United’s new signing arriving at Carrington

Manchester United’s soon-to-be newest signing has arrived at Carrington ahead of sealing his transfer.

The Red Devils have already agreed a deal with Feyenoord to sign full-back Tyrell Malacia, as reported by the BBC, with Erik ten Hag kicking off his Dutch revolution.

United need more competition at left-back, particularly with Luke Shaw’s injury issues, and Malacia has been picked out after an impressive season in Eredivisie.

Malacia is still only 22 years of age, and he has already racked up 98 senior appearances for Feyenoord, helping to reach the penultimate stage of the Europa Conference League in the season just gone.

The deal for the left-back to join United has not been announced yet, but the agreement is in place, with formalities to be taken care of over the coming days.

And as a medical and paperwork takes place, a video has emerged of Malacia arriving at United’s Carrington training base.

You can see the screenshot below, but the full video is available on this Instagram story.

Malacia arrives at Old Trafford
