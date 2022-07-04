Manchester United dealt huge Frenkie de Jong transfer blow amid Joan Laporta statement

Manchester United have been dealt a big blow in their bid to land Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

United have been heavily linked with a move for de Jong this summer, reportedly chasing a big-money deal.

De Jong has been pretty clear all along that he would prefer to stay where he is, despite having the opportunity to link back up with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

But that has not deterred United, who are still said to be pushing for a deal for the Dutchman, hoping Barcelona will sell amid their financial difficulties.

Though, the Red Devils have been dealt an almighty setback, with Barca president Joan Laporta making it clear he does not want to sell de Jong.

Laporta has not held back in trying to raise money for Barcelona amid their financial difficulties, but it seems he has drawn the line at selling the club’s talented midfielder.

“Frenkie de Jong is a Barca player and he is considered as one of the best players in the world,” Laporta told reporters on Saturday. “We know other clubs wants him, not just [Manchester] United and we have no intention to sell him. I have a feeling that the player wants to stay.

“He is happy at Barca and I’m going to do everything I can for Frenkie to remain.”

