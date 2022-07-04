Manchester United are edging closer to securing their first summer signing as Christian Eriksen verbally agrees to join the club.

After leaving Brentford following his short-term contract at the club, Eriksen has been linked with a host of clubs looking to sign the Danish international on a free transfer.

Eriksen played a pivotal role in helping steer Brentford away from a relegation scrap after joining in January, and proved he still has the ability to play at the highest level.

According to The Athletic, Eriksen has now verbally agreed to join Manchester United this summer on a three-year deal.

Eriksen played in a slightly deeper role for Brentford this season, meaning there’s a possibility Erik ten Hag could fit him and Bruno Fernandes in the same team together.

Fernandes is undoubtedly Manchester United’s best playmaker, but is often relied upon too much. Every attack would go through the Portuguese international, making them extremely predictable.

Bringing in another player to play alongside him who can create chances and provide for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo can only be a positive, especially considering he isn’t going to cost Manchester United a penny in transfer fees.