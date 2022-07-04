Arsenal are reportedly ready to improve their transfer bid for Ajax defender and Manchester United target Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentina international is valued at around £43million by Ajax, with the Gunners and the Red Devils both vying for his signature at the moment, according to the Daily Mail.

Martinez looks like he could be a fine fit for Arsenal or Man Utd, with both clubs in need of quality additions this summer after they both failed to finish in the top four last season.

It seems Arsenal are ready to step up their efforts to sign Martinez, with the Mail claiming they’re set to table an improved offer after failing with a bid of £38m for the 24-year-old.

United arguably need Martinez more, however, with Erik ten Hag likely to see Harry Maguire as a major weak link in this MUFC squad.

Arsenal, by contrast, already have solid defensive options in Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, while William Saliba is also returning from his loan at Marseille.