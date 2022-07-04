Mohamed Salah could earn even more than first thought in his new Liverpool contract.

The Egyptian superstar finally penned fresh terms last week after weeks of uncertainty over his new Liverpool future.

Salah stood firm over his demands for a number of weeks, leading to reports he could be sold this summer, a year before his deal was set to expire.

But all that was put to bed after the winger extended his deal by two years, penning fresh terms with a bumper pay rise.

Salah’s new salary was initially reported as being ‘in excess of’ £350,000-per-week, but The Athletic are now reporting that the forward was also insistent on performance-related bonuses.

It’s claimed that, if those bonuses are met, Salah could earn much closer to £400,000-per-week, taking him close to the wage earned by Kevin de Bruyne at Manchester City.

A juicy new deal for Salah, who has already firmly established himself as a Liverpool legend.