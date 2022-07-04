Newcastle have opened talks to sign former Manchester United man Jesse Lingard.

Lingard has spent his whole career at Manchester United, barring a few loan spells. The 29-year-old has now left the club, following the expiration of his contract. The England international has been targeted by multiple Premier League clubs this summer, including Newcastle.

Now, according to the Daily Express, Newcastle have opened talks with Lingard, attempting to beat Tottenham and Everton to secure his signature. Tottenham and Everton had already started negotiations with the former Manchester United man, but Newcastle are attempting to hijack a deal.

Lingard proved during his time at West Ham that he still has the capabilities to play at the top level, despite falling out of favour at Manchester United.

If Newcastle can get Lingard playing to the level he produced during his loan spell at West Ham, then a deal to bring him to St James Park could turn out to be a bargain on a free transfer.

However, his wages are likely to be on the larger side, and Newcastle have to be careful not to overspend and fall into the Financial Fair Play trap.