Kalvin Phillips sends emotional message to Leeds United fans after Man City transfer is made official

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has officially completed a move from Leeds United to Manchester City today, as confirmed on the club’s official site.

The 26-year-old had spent his entire career at Leeds up to now, so it’s no surprise to see him feeling a tad emotional after leaving his boyhood club.

Phillips shone at Elland Road and looks like he should be a fine fit for Man City as well, so fans of the Premier League champions will no doubt be excited to see him in action at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Still, in a touch of class from Phillips, he immediately posted a heartfelt open letter to Leeds supporters just after his move to City was announced…

Leeds fans will surely appreciate this from Phillips, who always gave his best for the Yorkshire club, and who has surely earned his chance to play for a big six club competing for major honours and playing in the Champions League.

Phillips looks ideal to replace Fernandinho in the City midfield, and it will be intriguing to see what he can achieve and how his game develops under Pep Guardiola.