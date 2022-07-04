PSG close in on signing Arsenal target for €40m

Paris Saint-Germain are close to agreeing a fee with Sassuolo for striker Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian has been linked with a move to Paris over the last few weeks and according to GOAL, the Ligue 1 champions are set to spend €40m on the 23-year-old.

Scamacca is coming off the best season of his career, scoring 16 goals across 35 Serie A appearances and is likely to be the backup for the PSG front three next season. The striker is set to become the French club’s second signing of the summer after already securing the signature of Vitinha last week.

Next season is set to be a big one for PSG as they look to end their pursuit of a first Champions League and there is no doubt that more players are incoming.

Apart from PSG, Arsenal were the other club seriously interested in signing Scamacca this summer. According to super-agent Roberto De Fanti, Arsenal made a bid of £25m to Sassuolo for the Italian striker, which was rejected by the club. The agent states that the Premier League side were told to double that figure in their next offer but that never came from the Gunners as they pursued other targets.

The Italian would most likely have led the line for Arsenal next season, had he joined the club, but will now have to settle for a support role in Paris, but the striker will no doubt relish the challenge of trying to break into the current PSG side.