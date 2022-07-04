Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick reportedly tried several times to sell Cristiano Ronaldo during his time in charge at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo returned to Man Utd from Juventus last summer, but his future is now in doubt already after a disappointing second spell with the Red Devils.

This is the kind of drama that new manager Erik ten Hag could really do without, and it seems his predecessor Rangnick already had major concerns about Ronaldo while he was at the helm.

According to The Athletic, the German tactician exchanged several emails with club chiefs about the idea of offloading and replacing Ronaldo, but without any success.

The Portugal international had a strong campaign for United, scoring 24 goals in all competitions, but there are legitimate questions to be asked about building the team around a 37-year-old who no longer does much in the way of running or pressing.

Rangnick might not have done the most convincing job in his brief stint at MUFC, but dealing with the Ronaldo situation might not have been such a bad idea.

Should Manchester United keep Cristiano Ronaldo? Yes

No

Don't know View Results