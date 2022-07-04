Uncertainty over whether Cristiano Ronaldo will report for Man United training today

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly due to report for pre-season training with Manchester United today.

However, it is not yet entirely certain if Ronaldo will end up arriving at Carrington, in what would be a major worry for new manager Erik ten Hag, according to The Athletic.

The Portugal international is yet to talk face to face with the new Man Utd manager, and that could be key to determining whether or not the player changes his mind about seeking a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Ronaldo was a top performer for the Red Devils last season, scoring 24 goals in all competitions, but the team in general were very poor.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future is in some doubt
It may be that United would be better off rebuilding without the 37-year-old as their focal point up front, but it’s also a big risk to lose such a proven world class talent.

It would not be an ideal scenario for new manager Ten Hag to lose such a big name straight away.

