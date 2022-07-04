“Very close” – Chelsea expected to finalise big-name signing this week

Chelsea are reportedly expected to make significant progress over the signing of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling this week.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has tweeted a thread about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United, but also took this opportunity to play down talk of any serious interest from Chelsea in the Portugal international.

Instead, it seems Sterling is the top priority for the west London giants, with an agreement now seemingly very close…

Chelsea need new signings in attack after the poor form of Romelu Lukaku, who has just returned to Inter Milan on loan.

Sterling’s record at Man City shows that he could be ideal to give Thomas Tuchel’s side more of a goal threat up front, though of course there are few better in the business than Ronaldo when it comes to scoring goals.

Still, Sterling is a better age, with Ronaldo turning 38 next season, whereas the England ace could still have his peak years ahead of him.

