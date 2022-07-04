Strange Liverpool 2022-23 away kit leaked ahead of release

Photos of Liverpool’s away kit for the 2022-23 season have been leaked online before its official release.

The jersey is predominately white but has a strange multi-coloured design, and it is sure to divide fans on whether they like it or not. The sleeves are also unusually big and coloured black, which doesn’t really go with the rest of the shirt. Overall the shirt is definitely out-there and one can’t see it winning any prizes for the jersey of the year.

It may be the most divisive shirt ever produced for Liverpool by Nike, with experimentation usually left for the alternate kits, but the brand have decided that the away kit for the upcoming season should be a wild one.

? Liverpool 22-23 deplasman formas? s?zd?! ?

? Liverpool 22-23 away jersey leaked! ? pic.twitter.com/eepc58u5Pf — esvaphane (@esvaphane) July 4, 2022

The jersey will be worn by the Reds throughout the 2022-23 campaign as they look to bounce back from the disappointing end to what was overall an incredible season. Should Jurgen Klopp’s side come close to achieving what they did last season it would be another marvellous campaign and they’ll do it in their new out-there kit.