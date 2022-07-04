Striker reportedly disappointed he couldn’t join Newcastle this summer

Newcastle targeted Hugo Ekitike this summer, but it appears a deal failed to materialise.

In January, BBC Sport reported that Ekitike was close to joining Newcastle, but a deal fell through towards the end of the window.

Now, journalist Dean Jones has told This Is Futbol that the young striker will be disappointed that a move this summer has fallen through.

“I think the player’s reasonably disappointed, to be honest. I mean, he was on course to be playing Premier League football, he was going to be earning at least three times more than he was before and he had a great project to be part of,” said Jones.

A move to the Premier League is often seen as the pinnacle for foreign players, so there’s no doubt the young forward will be disappointed, but he is still only in the early stages of his career.