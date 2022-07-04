Tottenham have made an enquiry for Barcelona forward and Arsenal transfer target Memphis Depay.

Depay joined Barcelona at the beginning of last season, scoring 12 league goals in 28 games. The Barcelona forward could now leave the club, however, and he’s attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have previously shown an interest, but a move is yet to materialise.

Now, according to SPORT, Tottenham have made an enquiry for Depay. Barcelona will reportedly be willing to sell the Dutch international if an offer in the region of €20m arrives, as they don’t believe he will receive regular game time next season.

With one year left on his current contract, it makes sense to sell the 28-year-old rather than lose him on a free.

A transfer to Tottenham doesn’t make too much sense, after they recently brought in Richarlison from Everton. With an attacking trio of Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane on top of Richarlison, Depay may struggle to break into the starting eleven on a regular basis.

Depay is in a difficult position, with Barcelona happy for him to leave, and with Tottenham possibly looking to sign him as a squad player.