Tottenham make enquiry for Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Tottenham have made an enquiry for Barcelona forward and Arsenal transfer target Memphis Depay.

Depay joined Barcelona at the beginning of last season, scoring 12 league goals in 28 games. The Barcelona forward could now leave the club, however, and he’s attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have previously shown an interest, but a move is yet to materialise.

Now, according to SPORT, Tottenham have made an enquiry for Depay. Barcelona will reportedly be willing to sell the Dutch international if an offer in the region of €20m arrives, as they don’t believe he will receive regular game time next season.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United edge closer to first summer signing as midfielder verbally agrees to join the club
Arsenal set €40m asking price for 24-year-old amid links away from the club
Newcastle open talks to sign former Manchester United star

With one year left on his current contract, it makes sense to sell the 28-year-old rather than lose him on a free.

A transfer to Tottenham doesn’t make too much sense, after they recently brought in Richarlison from Everton. With an attacking trio of Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane on top of Richarlison, Depay may struggle to break into the starting eleven on a regular basis.

Depay is in a difficult position, with Barcelona happy for him to leave, and with Tottenham possibly looking to sign him as a squad player.

More Stories Memphis Depay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.