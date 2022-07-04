Medical done: Defender closing in on becoming “new Man United player”

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia, with a deal looking all but done, as per Fabrizio Romano’s latest update.

The Red Devils have most of this deal done, from the sounds of it, with Malacia signing his contract with the club and completing his medical tests.

See below as Romano’s tweet suggests this is basically a done deal, with an official announcement surely not too far away now…

Tyrell Malacia has now successfully completed second part of medical tests and signed his contract as new Man United player. ?? #MUFC Manchester United are preparing the contracts for Christian Eriksen after his green light to three-year deal offer. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

Malacia looks an outstanding prospect after catching the eye in the Eredivisie, and he should be ideal to challenge Luke Shaw for that left-back role at United.

The England international was a little inconsistent last season and has had some issues staying fit, with Alex Telles not looking like much of a backup.

If Malacia fulfils his enormous potential, he could become a key player under new MUFC manager Erik ten Hag.

“Malacia is a player Ten Hag has a great knowledge of. He rates the guy really highly.” a United source recently told CaughtOffside. “If the deal is completed, he’ll be competing to play regularly.”