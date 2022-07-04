Villarreal are the latest club to express their interest in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin spent last season on loan at Real Betis, impressing after falling out of favour at Arsenal. The Spanish defender excelled during his time in his home country, and his time at Arsenal could be coming to an end.

According to Tutto Juve, Villarreal are the latest club to show an interest in Bellerin, with Juventus and Roma also interested.

Bellerin stands little chance of having a future at Arsenal. Bellerin is now 27, so being loaned out at his age is a sign that he’s unwanted at Arsenal. Usually, young players will be sent on loan to gain valuable experience, but Bellerin is already an established player.

After performing well in Spain, it makes sense for Bellerin to return to his home country. Different players suit different leagues, and it’s clear Bellerin performed better elsewhere rather than in England.

However, interestingly, Bellerin was handed the captain’s armband during a recent Arsenal friendly, possibly signalling that he does have a future at the club.