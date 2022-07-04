West Ham have had a €23m bid for Arsenal transfer target and Lille midfielder Amadou Onana.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal have initiated contact to sign Onana this summer. The 20-year-old midfielder has become a regular in the Lille side at a young age, and recently made his debut for Belgium.

Now, a fresh report from The Athletic has claimed West Ham have had a bid for him rejected. The offer was believed to be in the region of €23m, but it appears it’s going to take a lot more than that for Lille to sell their youngster.

After losing Mark Noble this summer, West Ham are in the hunt for another midfield option. The report claims West Ham are weighing up another offer, but Lille insist he is not for sale.

The towering midfielder stands at six foot five inches, and would offer a dynamic, powerful option in midfield. Similar to Tomas Soucek in stature, the young Belgian midfielder is already a regular in a top-flight side, and is yet to reach his full potential.

Signing younger players with a high sell-on value is a smart strategy for clubs to stay compliant with FFP regulations, but it’s going to be difficult to prise him away from the French club.