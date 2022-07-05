28-year-old most likely to be Newcastle’s captain next season ahead of Trippier

With multiple defensive reinforcements brought in this year, Jamaal Lascelles has seen himself falling down the pecking order at Newcastle.

Dan Burn and Sven Botman arrived at Newcastle this year, and a resurgence in form for Fabian Schar has seen Lascelles struggle for game time.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away, despite being the current captain, but according to The Athletic, Lascelles is set to stay at Newcastle and keep the club captaincy.

Lascelles may not play every week, so the likes of Kieran Trippier could be in the battle for the armband on a matchday.