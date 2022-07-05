28-year-old most likely to be Newcastle’s captain next season ahead of Trippier

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

With multiple defensive reinforcements brought in this year, Jamaal Lascelles has seen himself falling down the pecking order at Newcastle.

Dan Burn and Sven Botman arrived at Newcastle this year, and a resurgence in form for Fabian Schar has seen Lascelles struggle for game time.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away, despite being the current captain, but according to The Athletic, Lascelles is set to stay at Newcastle and keep the club captaincy.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United set price tag to allow midfielder to leave Old Trafford
Talks over PL star joining Chelsea are at more advanced stage than Matthijs de Ligt efforts
Two more Leeds first-team players set to seal exits this week

Lascelles may not play every week, so the likes of Kieran Trippier could be in the battle for the armband on a matchday.

More Stories Jamaal Lascelles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.