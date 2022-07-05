The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has confirmed a new deal should be discussed in the coming months.

Jorginho’s contract expires in June 2023, so this summer is vital regarding his future at Chelsea. The two parties are yet to agree on a new deal, so as it stands, he will be leaving Stamford Bridge next year.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers this summer, Chelsea won’t want to make the same mistake with Jorginho.

Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, has now spoken out on the Chelsea midfielder’s future, in an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb.

“Chelsea are the priority. The contract will expire in 2023, I think we will talk about the renewal from September,” said Santos, when asked about his client Jorginho.

Even if Chelsea are considering moving on Jorginho in the near future, tieing him down to a new deal is likely to be a priority. Rudiger and Christensen are two players Chelsea could have received a reasonable transfer fee for, but after failing to renew their contracts, they’ve now left for nothing.

Jorginho still plays a regular role in the Chelsea team, so keeping hold of the Italian would be a smart move.