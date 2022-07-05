Arsenal and Barcelona now join Manchester United in pursuit of 19-year-old star

Arsenal and Barcelona have now joined Manchester United in the pursuit of Palmeiras youngster Gabriel Veron.

Veron is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in Brazil, having made his Palmeiras debut at the age of 17. Now just 19, Veron has amassed 13 goals and 13 assists during his short tenure at the Brazilian club.

Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in Veron, with the Daily Mirror reporting that they are considering making a move for the young talent. The report also claims that they are planning on sending Veron out on loan to Sporting Lisbon, if a deal is to be completed.

However, Manchester United will face stiff competition, with Fichajes listing Arsenal and Barcelona among the clubs also interested in signing Veron this summer.

The Brazilian winger is unlikely to break into any of the aforementioned first-team squads immediately, but stockpiling young players is something we see from a lot of the elite clubs in the modern era.

Veron is already a regular for Palmeiras, playing senior football, but the difference in standard is significant, so a loan move to continue his development would be smart business if Veron is bought by an elite club this summer.