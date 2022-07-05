Arsenal and Liverpool will have to pay between €25m-€30m to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

Asensio’s contract at Real Madrid expires in June 2023, so the Spanish giants could look to offload the attacking midfielder to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

According to AS, both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in Asensio and could make a move for him this summer. However, with Liverpool looking like they’re already secured their summer targets, and Arsenal recently bringing in Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus this window, they may consider holding out until his contract expires.

If the aforementioned Premier League clubs do want to pursue the Spaniard this summer, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, they will have to pay Real Madrid around €25m for the 26-year-old.

With Asensio yet to agree a new deal and out of contract next summer, it seems unlikely that any club will be looking to make a move in the current window.

Asensio is unlikely to be a regular starter at either Liverpool or Arsenal, so they may only consider picking him up on a free transfer.